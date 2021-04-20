-
State leaders announced Thursday they'll allow school districts to go to remote learning temporarily if needed in response to the omicron surge.
-
On Wednesday, Utah reported 10,220 new COVID cases, a record high. Among the 14 new COVID-related deaths in Utah since yesterday was a Wasatch County woman.
-
Summit County recorded 233 new COVID cases Tuesday, and is now in the top five counties nationally dealing with record numbers of the virus in residents. Three of the country’s top five hot spots right now are ski resort towns.
-
Cases of COVID are soaring throughout Park City schools. Monday, Treasure Mountain Junior High was the second campus in the district to hit the state’s threshold triggering ‘test to stay.’
-
Utah Department of Health reported 9500 COVID-19 cases one day last week, the highest ever seen in Utah. Epidemiologists call the virus a shape-shifting illness due to the changing variants, but the recommendations remain the same.
-
Doctors at Park City Hospital and Heber Valley Hospital said this week that Wasatch Back residents are better off sticking close to home than going down to Salt Lake City for care during the omicron surge, because they’ve got plenty of room and healthy staff.
-
Cases of COVID are on the rise throughout Park City schools, and the high school has been hit particularly hard.
-
Sundance Institute Managing Director Betsy Wallace said Thursday the team made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person 2022 festival after extensive discussions with county officials about the current COVID surge.
-
Park City High School students heard Thursday that starting Friday morning, they’ll need to take a rapid COVID test and show a negative result to remain on campus.
-
KPCW learned Thursday morning that amid an unprecedented surge in COVID cases and strained hospitals both locally and statewide, the Summit County Health Department will reinstate its mask mandate for 45 days beginning Friday Jan 7.