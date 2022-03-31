Summit County Health now taking appointments for second COVID booster

The new CDC and FDA recommendations open up a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people over 50 and people who are immunocompromised.

The guidelines say anyone over the age of 50 who received their last dose at least four months ago, and people over the age of 12 with certain health conditions can now receive another shot.

According to the CDC, new data also opens up a second booster dose to adults who received a primary dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and a booster dose at least four months ago.

Summit County Health Communications Director Derek Siddoway told KPCW that as of Thursday morning, people can now make booster appointments at all three of the department’s locations in Park City, Coalville, and Kamas.

The announcement comes as another omicron variant, known as BA.2, continues to spread. The BA.2 variant has driven up cases in Europe and is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wolensky said the CDC and FDA will “continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans.”