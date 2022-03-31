© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Summit County Health now taking appointments for second COVID booster

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published March 31, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT
To understand vaccine-induced immunity more fully, researchers are comparing antibody levels in people who received the Moderna vaccine but still got COVID-19 with levels in people who got the vaccine but didn't fall ill.
KPCW
/
As of Thursday, people eligible for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine can now schedule an appointment in Summit County.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second COVID-19 booster dose for people 50 and older this week.

The new CDC and FDA recommendations open up a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people over 50 and people who are immunocompromised.

The guidelines say anyone over the age of 50 who received their last dose at least four months ago, and people over the age of 12 with certain health conditions can now receive another shot.

According to the CDC, new data also opens up a second booster dose to adults who received a primary dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and a booster dose at least four months ago.

Summit County Health Communications Director Derek Siddoway told KPCW that as of Thursday morning, people can now make booster appointments at all three of the department’s locations in Park City, Coalville, and Kamas.

The announcement comes as another omicron variant, known as BA.2, continues to spread. The BA.2 variant has driven up cases in Europe and is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wolensky said the CDC and FDA will “continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans.”

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW.
