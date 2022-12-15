Doctors urge vaccinations as spike in respiratory illnesses fill Utah hospitals

Thanks to recent surges in influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), more adults and children are being hospitalized, straining already stretched resources at hospitals and clinics, according to Intermountain Healthcare.

For each of the past three weeks, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has postponed about 50 pre-scheduled, non-emergency procedures and surgeries that would require a hospital stay. That's to free up beds and caregivers for the rapidly increasing numbers of sick children.

Intermountain said that's 10% of all weekly surgeries and procedures at that hospital. Patients who urgently need surgeries and procedures will still receive them.

Other Intermountain hospital intensive care units across the state are currently around 90% capacity with respiratory and influenza patients, levels normally not seen until peak flu periods in January or February.

With this spike, Intermountain health experts are urging people to get influenza vaccines and COVID boosters. When treatment options become limited, Intermountain said prevention with vaccines is the best way for people to protect themselves, by reducing infections and lowering the risk of severe complications, such as hospitalization.