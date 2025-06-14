Donor Transparency Policy

KPCW is committed to transparency in every aspect of funding our organization.

Accepting financial support does not mean KPCW endorses donors or their products, services or opinions. We do not give supporters the rights to assign, review or edit content.

KPCW will make public all donors who give more than $5,000 per year. As a nonprofit, we will only accept donations from anonymous sources of $5,000 or less and if it is clearly understood that sufficient safeguards have been put into place that the expenditure of that donation is made independently by our organization.

We also disclose upon request all donations from government entities, elected officials or candidates actively seeking public office. We will not accept donations from sources who, deemed by our board of directors, present a conflict of interest with our work or compromise our independence.