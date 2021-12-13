© 2022 KPCW

Featured

No vote scheduled before New Year for Tech Center project

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published December 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM MST
Tech Center site
Courtesy of Dakota Pacific Real Estate
/
Dakota Pacific Real Estate
Dakota Pacific Real Estate is proposing to build 1,100 homes, office space, a hotel and other businesses on about 58 acres at Kimball Junction that is currently undeveloped.

The future of Kimball Junction will remain unknown until at least next year. The Summit County Council does not have a vote on the proposed large-scale development scheduled for its final meeting of 2021.

The agenda for the Summit County Council’s last meeting of the year is more notable for what is not included than for what is.

There’s an hourlong discussion planned for the proposal to build a new neighborhood at Kimball Junction, but the agenda specifically does not allow for a vote.

Since Wednesday’s meeting is the last until early January, the proposal to build 1,100 homes, a hotel and office space on the west side of S.R. 224 will be put on ice over the holidays.

According to a memo from Summit County Manager Tom Fisher, the developer proposing the project, Dakota Pacific Real Estate, requested the work session. The memo says the developer wants to discuss public input offered at a marathon session earlier this month.

The council has wide latitude to accept or reject the developer’s proposal.

Proponents say the project could deliver needed funding for expensive fixes to Kimball Junction roads, including the ambitious project the county prefers: burying S.R. 224 to flow traffic directly onto Interstate 80.

Opponents say those transit fixes aren’t guaranteed even if the development delivers on its promises. And they don’t see an upside to adding what they say will be 3,000 people or more to an already congested area.

A group organized to oppose the development posted an open letter requesting the county delay a vote until February. The group has asked for as much time to present their case against the proposal as developers had to present theirs in favor of it.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
