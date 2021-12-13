No vote scheduled before New Year for Tech Center project

The agenda for the Summit County Council’s last meeting of the year is more notable for what is not included than for what is.

There’s an hourlong discussion planned for the proposal to build a new neighborhood at Kimball Junction, but the agenda specifically does not allow for a vote.

Since Wednesday’s meeting is the last until early January, the proposal to build 1,100 homes, a hotel and office space on the west side of S.R. 224 will be put on ice over the holidays.

According to a memo from Summit County Manager Tom Fisher, the developer proposing the project, Dakota Pacific Real Estate, requested the work session. The memo says the developer wants to discuss public input offered at a marathon session earlier this month.

The council has wide latitude to accept or reject the developer’s proposal.

Proponents say the project could deliver needed funding for expensive fixes to Kimball Junction roads, including the ambitious project the county prefers: burying S.R. 224 to flow traffic directly onto Interstate 80.

Opponents say those transit fixes aren’t guaranteed even if the development delivers on its promises. And they don’t see an upside to adding what they say will be 3,000 people or more to an already congested area.

A group organized to oppose the development posted an open letter requesting the county delay a vote until February. The group has asked for as much time to present their case against the proposal as developers had to present theirs in favor of it.