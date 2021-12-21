Park City teen arrested after threatening social media post

The Park City Police Department confirmed to KPCW that a 17-year-old was arrested last Sunday for making threats against local schools over Snapchat. The threats included images of weapons.

The police department said the minor was booked into the juvenile detention center on felony charges. The case has also been referred to the Summit County juvenile court. KPCW does not publish the names of minors involved in police investigations.

In a statement provided to KPCW, Park City Police Operations Lt. Jay Randall said making threats is a “serious crime” and urged families to be aware of the consequences of posting threats on social media. Randall said threats are taken seriously and prosecuted.

The arrest comes on the heels of a state-wide warning against a social media trend of threatening gun violence at schools that targeted last Friday, December 17th.

Randall asked parents to please monitor their children’s social media accounts, and added that it is parents’ responsibility to keep their children and others safe in the community.

This is a developing story. KPCW will continue to report on any charges filed against the juvenile or any adults involved.