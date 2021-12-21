© 2022 KPCW

Featured

Park City teen arrested after threatening social media post

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published December 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST
Kid Screen
Adobe Stock
/
stock.adobe.com
Park City Police say threats are not tolerated and will be prosecuted.

A Park City teenager was arrested last weekend after posting threats to social media.

The Park City Police Department confirmed to KPCW that a 17-year-old was arrested last Sunday for making threats against local schools over Snapchat. The threats included images of weapons.

The police department said the minor was booked into the juvenile detention center on felony charges. The case has also been referred to the Summit County juvenile court. KPCW does not publish the names of minors involved in police investigations.

In a statement provided to KPCW, Park City Police Operations Lt. Jay Randall said making threats is a “serious crime” and urged families to be aware of the consequences of posting threats on social media. Randall said threats are taken seriously and prosecuted.

The arrest comes on the heels of a state-wide warning against a social media trend of threatening gun violence at schools that targeted last Friday, December 17th.

Randall asked parents to please monitor their children’s social media accounts, and added that it is parents’ responsibility to keep their children and others safe in the community.

This is a developing story. KPCW will continue to report on any charges filed against the juvenile or any adults involved.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins