Featured

After marathon bargaining session, progress appears to have been made between between Vail Resorts and PCMR's ski patrol union

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published January 13, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST
PCMR Patrol Union
Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association
/
Instagram
Wednesday's negotiations reportedly lasted trough 10pm.

Negotiations for a new contract have lasted over a year and a half.

It appears Vail Resorts and the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association have a tentative agreement for a new contract.

According to social media posts from an account identifying themselves as a union member, union leadership and Vail came to a tentative agreement after over nine hours of bargaining Wednesday night. Union membership still needs to vote on the agreement before it is finalized.

PCMR Patrol Union Tweet
Twitter
PCMR Patrol Union Tweet 2
Twitter

KPCW is waiting for official details from Vail and the patrol union. Stay tuned for more information as it is released.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
