After marathon bargaining session, progress appears to have been made between between Vail Resorts and PCMR's ski patrol union
Negotiations for a new contract have lasted over a year and a half.
It appears Vail Resorts and the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association have a tentative agreement for a new contract.
According to social media posts from an account identifying themselves as a union member, union leadership and Vail came to a tentative agreement after over nine hours of bargaining Wednesday night. Union membership still needs to vote on the agreement before it is finalized.
KPCW is waiting for official details from Vail and the patrol union. Stay tuned for more information as it is released.