Heber City Council to consider supporting RAP Tax ballot measure

The Heber City Council could choose on Tuesday to approve a $7,500 donation to the Wasatch County Arts Council to support the RAP Tax ballot measure this November.

The funds would be used to hire Salt Lake City-based Election Hive, a campaign consulting firm that will aim to raise awareness about the ballot measure.

Utah law allows cities and counties to utilize a Recreation Arts and Parks Tax, or RAP Tax, to generate money for enhancing local art and recreation.

The 1/10th of 1% local sales tax could generate up to $1 million the first year, according to a staff report. The report estimates that roughly half of the revenue would come from non-county residents. That percentage is expected to grow as tourism in the Heber Valley increases.

Heber City says the RAP Tax funds could help develop over 90 miles of new trails, 14 acres of additional park land, and support local performing and visual arts.

Summit County has had a RAP Tax since 2000. Voters must renew it every 10 years.

The council meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. at Heber City Hall. A link to attend virtually and the agenda can be found in the online version of the report at kpcw.org