Bypass road east of Heber under construction, city eyes 2023 finish

The new bypass road will connect from U.S. Highway 40, north of downtown Heber and neighborhoods, to Center Street, near the new Jordan Park at Red Ledges. A release from Heber City says it’s been in plans for two decades.

It’ll be called Heritage Farms Parkway, after it was known as the “eastern bypass” for many of those years. It’s a separate project from the highway bypass the Utah Department of Transportation is planning west of Heber City.

The city’s only on the hook to build one of three sections of the bypass, and construction is underway at each of those now. City crews will build the stretch between 550 East and Mill Road. Private developers will build the portions from the highway to 550 East and from Mill Road to Center Street.

The city said its goal is to finish the project this year but that it may take longer. City crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The first phase of construction will focus on building the actual road. Landscaping and potential roundabouts are planned for next year.

Roundabouts have been proposed at the Mill Road and 550 East exchanges, as well as where the bypass will reconnect to Center Street in front of the proposed LDS temple.

Local planners and elected officials have said the road would be significant for handling traffic to and from the temple.

According to Heber City Finance Director Sara Nagel, the city’s spending about $5 million on the road. About three-quarters of that comes from the general fund, and street impact fees will fund the rest.