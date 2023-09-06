Heber City Council selects new police chief

Mayor Heidi Franco approved both Sever and Branden Russell, a lieutenant in the Heber City Police Department, for the role, leaving it up to the city council to select the new chief. Sever received the council’s unanimous vote.

Sever has been approved for the role on the condition he completes Utah’s Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements. He is scheduled to take the certification test Sept. 13, after which the city can finalize his contract and start date.

Previously, Sever served as the chief of police in Hanford, California. He said he looks forward to relocating to Utah.

“I’m … very excited to bring my family to Heber and to be part of the city and join the Heber City Police Department,” he said. “I just want to thank you for this opportunity and for your trust, and I will work hard to deserve it.”

The former Heber City police chief, Dave Booth, will retire at the end of September after 11 years in the role.

The mayor also introduced a resolution to the council to rename the city’s public safety building in Booth’s honor.

“The chief has protected us, individually as well as collectively, and I owe him – I think all of us owe him – a huge thank you for the service he’s given [and] for his commitment to us,” she said.

But the council was hesitant to adopt the resolution. Councilmember Rachel Kahler said she had received emails from community members objecting to the move.

The council voted to continue discussing the resolution at the next meeting Sept. 19, after it has received more input from the community.

The mayor urged the Heber City community to reach out to the council to voice their opinions.

“Community, this is really up to you at this point,” Franco said. “If this is something that you want, the city council needs to hear it. If this is something you don’t want, the city council needs to hear it.”

She invited community members to send letters, call, or email the city council at citycouncil@heberut.gov with any input on the decision.