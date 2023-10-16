© 2023 KPCW

New Heber City Police chief sworn in

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM MDT
Parker Sever was sworn in as the Heber City Police chief Oct. 16.
Heber City Police Department
Parker Sever was sworn in as the Heber City Police chief Oct. 16.

The Heber City Police Department has a new chief.

Parker Sever was sworn in as the Heber City Police Department Chief of Police Monday, Oct. 16.

Sever comes to Heber City from Hanford, Calif., where he served in law enforcement for over 26 years, including as police chief.

The Heber City Police Department said Sever will bring his integrity and his passion for justice to the role.

“He is known for… fostering collaboration, and bringing out the best in his police officers,” it said.

He was chosen as the new Heber City Chief of Police in early September. Since then, he’s completed Utah’s Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements as directed by the city.

There will be a second swearing-in ceremony at 6 p.m. during Tuesday's City Council meeting, where the public can meet the new police chief.

Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
