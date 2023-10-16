New Heber City Police chief sworn in

Parker Sever was sworn in as the Heber City Police Department Chief of Police Monday, Oct. 16.

Sever comes to Heber City from Hanford, Calif., where he served in law enforcement for over 26 years, including as police chief.

The Heber City Police Department said Sever will bring his integrity and his passion for justice to the role.

“He is known for… fostering collaboration, and bringing out the best in his police officers,” it said.

He was chosen as the new Heber City Chief of Police in early September. Since then, he’s completed Utah’s Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements as directed by the city.

There will be a second swearing-in ceremony at 6 p.m. during Tuesday's City Council meeting, where the public can meet the new police chief.