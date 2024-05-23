© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Driver transported to hospital after sedan hit by semi

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:59 PM MDT
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW

A driver was injured in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 40 and U.S. 189 in Heber City Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Thursday, when a driver attempted to turn left from Main Street onto 1200 South.

Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said the car was hit by a semi-truck.

“The semi T-boned the small sedan and caused injuries to the driver, and he was transported to the hospital,” he said.

Weishar said the extent of the sedan driver’s injuries are unknown, but the person was conscious when paramedics responded. The car was a total loss.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Weishar said the crash was likely caused by distracted driving. He said crashes are frequent at the intersection, especially with left turns.

“Accidents happen, but you’ve just got to use wise judgment when you’re driving in that intersection,” he said.

Traffic was disrupted after the crash for about an hour while first responders cleared the scene.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler