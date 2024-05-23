Driver transported to hospital after sedan hit by semi

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Thursday, when a driver attempted to turn left from Main Street onto 1200 South.

Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said the car was hit by a semi-truck.

“The semi T-boned the small sedan and caused injuries to the driver, and he was transported to the hospital,” he said.

Weishar said the extent of the sedan driver’s injuries are unknown, but the person was conscious when paramedics responded. The car was a total loss.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Weishar said the crash was likely caused by distracted driving. He said crashes are frequent at the intersection, especially with left turns.

“Accidents happen, but you’ve just got to use wise judgment when you’re driving in that intersection,” he said.

Traffic was disrupted after the crash for about an hour while first responders cleared the scene.