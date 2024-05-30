Water and sewer replacement work to resume in downtown Heber; start date pending

Heber’s water and sewer pipes are more than 70 years old in some sections, and the city has been working since 2022 to update the infrastructure.

Now that warm weather has arrived, construction teams will be returning to Heber’s streets to resume the project.

The start date has not been finalized, but residents have been notified work could begin as early as Monday, June 3.

Heber City public information officer Ryan Bunnell said the city’s engineering department is working to finalize plans with contractors and construction crews. He said he doesn’t expect work to be delayed more than a few days, if at all, but the start date remains unclear.

“Everybody has the same goal,” he said. “We all want to move forward with it on time.”

If any significant changes to the project need to be considered, the Heber City Council will need to give its approval. Its next meeting is Tuesday.

The next phase of work is planned for both 400 North and 500 North along with the intersecting roads east of Main Street.

A map shows where crews will replace water and sewer lines next.

Workers will install new sewer, water and pressurized irrigation lines and repave the roads.

Residents in affected blocks may experience interruptions to water service while pipes are being replaced. Households will be alerted one or two days in advance, and outages typically last four to eight hours at a time.

Traffic will also be rerouted to 300 North and 500 East to avoid the construction zone.

This stage of construction is scheduled from June through October.

City leaders have previously estimated the water and sewer replacement project will cost as much as $80 million. Two years ago, the city council approved a $47 million bond to pay for the project, plus an additional $25 million in loans and state and federal grants.

When asked about updated cost estimates and expenditures so far, Bunnell said he didn’t know the specifics of the contracts. He said once the new contract is finalized, it will become public record.

The city says the project is a top priority as pipe failures have increased in recent years.

Details about the project and live updates on construction progress are available online. Visit heberproject.com to learn more.