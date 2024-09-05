Meals on Wheels driver saves Heber woman after fall

Tom Greer was on his usual Meals on Wheels delivery route last Tuesday, Aug. 27, bringing food to dozens of older adults around Wasatch County.

He sensed something was wrong when one of his regulars didn’t come to the door.

“Normally she is right there at the door and greets me and gets her meal,” he said. “But I noticed on Tuesday that she wasn’t coming to the door, and I thought, ‘That’s kind of unusual for her.’”

So, Greer checked to see what was wrong.

“So, I hollered in and she says, ‘Help, help me, I’ve fallen down,’” he said.

He found the woman in the back of her apartment. She had fallen, broken her hip and couldn’t get up.

Greer called 911 and first responders arrived to take her to the hospital.

Heber City Police honored Greer with their “Busted for Making a Difference” award after he jumped into action last week.

The situation may have been rare, but Greer’s instinct to help was not. He said delivering Meals on Wheels is an opportunity to connect with older people in the community. For about two years now, he has brought warm meals to 50 or 60 homes five days a week.

“It’s just showing some love and compassion for those who are in a situation where they truly need that, especially around here in the wintertime when it gets harder to get out of the house,” he said. “You know, having someone that they recognize on a day-to-day basis, someone that they can trust.”

He said he’s glad to have been able to help the woman and wishes her a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Greer is on the road again, delivering food and friendship across Wasatch County.