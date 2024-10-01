Saturday’s ‘Be the Light’ event supports survivors of domestic abuse

The survey results come from the National Institute of Health and the Executive Director of Peace House Kendra Wyckoff said while the local rates are likely similar, domestic violence often goes unreported.

“It's very difficult sometimes to pinpoint exactly what is happening behind the closed doors in our homes, but what we do know is that in Park City, generally, the police department sees anywhere between about 80 and 100 cases a year of domestic violence or family fights,” Wyckoff said. “Summit County, historically, we've seen their numbers around 200 cases. And then at Peace House, we're serving on average now about 500 people year to year, and those are just the folks that are reaching out for help.”

Domestic Violence Awareness month, Wyckoff said, was started in the late 1980s to raise awareness and encourage people to get involved to prevent family violence by learning to identify signs of abuse and get the tools to help for those who may need it.

On Saturday, Peace House outreach manager, Erin Moettel said they’re hosting the annual “Be the Light” event in Heber’s Main St. Park from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We plan to have a walk around the park in Heber," Moettel said. “We have an excellent lineup of speakers. The mayor of Heber, Heidi Franco as well as Celine Olson, who is a local of Park City, she will be telling her story as a survivor, but also her resiliency and her efforts in creating change in our community. We have a great lineup of live music and then we also have food trucks and some community partners out there sharing their resources.”

Peace House asks for participants to register for the event and is also looking for volunteers to help set up and tear down.

