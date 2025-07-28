Water district urges Heber locals to be ‘waterwise’ as reservoir levels sink

All of Utah is in moderate to severe drought. Reservoir levels statewide dropped by 10% on average between June and July, more than the typical 2% drop during that period.

In Wasatch County, Deer Creek Reservoir is 74% full, down from 96% full in June. The Jordanelle Reservoir sits at just under 90% full; it was at 97% last month.

The Central Utah Water Conservancy District, which serves Heber City, recently asked residents to cut back on watering to help save resources.

The district requests that locals avoid watering lawns and fields multiple times per day. It also recommends watering overnight or during cooler hours to reduce evaporation.

The water district pointed to tips from the Utah Division of Water Resources for being “waterwise,” such as reducing water use for household chores, creating low-water landscaping at home, installing water-efficient appliances and more.

Heber City Manager Matt Brower said so far, the city does not plan to implement any other restrictions. He said Heber will continue to monitor its water supply and update its recommendations if necessary.

In nearby Coalville, the mayor announced July 23 residents must follow a schedule to water every other day and only during certain hours in response to a “very severe drought.” He also asked residents to avoid wasteful water use such as washing cars or spraying down driveways.