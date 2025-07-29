© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber voters can meet city council candidates at town hall this week

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:29 PM MDT
A recent mural at the intersection of Heber City Main Street and 100 North was designed to resemble a postcard, according to one of its planners. The artist is John Moore.
Heber Valley Chamber
A recent mural at the intersection of Heber City Main Street and 100 North was designed to resemble a postcard, according to one of its planners. The artist is John Moore.

Heber voters, get your questions ready: at a town hall Thursday, the candidates for city council will discuss this election’s top issues.

Eight candidates for Heber City Council will share their visions for the city’s future and take resident questions at a political forum Thursday, July 31. The 90-minute event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Heber City public safety building on Main Street.

Tori Broughton said she scheduled the event because she wanted voters to have an opportunity to meet the candidates before the primary Aug. 12.

“If you’ve ever had a burning question that you wanted to ask a candidate, whether it’s what they would do with Main Street or what their favorite ice cream is, this is your chance,” she said.

Broughton, who’s a member of the Heber City Planning Commission, said the format of the event is based on her experiences as a candidate for the city and county councils.

“So many citizens would talk about how the forums didn’t feel open to the public,” she said. “And I really want the citizens to be able to ask the questions that are important to them.”

Thursday’s event will only feature the city council candidates, not those running for mayor. Broughton said that’s because the council field is so much larger.

The evening will start with brief candidate introductions. Then, the floor will be open to the audience.

Candidates can also submit a question they’d like to ask others in the race.

Jeremy Ostmann and Jon Bliss, of “The Wasatch Way” podcast, will cohost and stream the forum on Facebook Live. A recording of the town hall will be available afterward.

The eight candidates are vying for two council seats. After the primary, four candidates will be on the ballot Nov. 4.

Previously, there were nine candidates, but Greg Royall withdrew. His name still appears on the ballot, but votes for him won’t be counted.

Links to all candidate profiles are available here.
Tags
Heber City 2025 Election
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content