Heber voters can meet city council candidates at town hall this week

Eight candidates for Heber City Council will share their visions for the city’s future and take resident questions at a political forum Thursday, July 31. The 90-minute event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Heber City public safety building on Main Street.

Tori Broughton said she scheduled the event because she wanted voters to have an opportunity to meet the candidates before the primary Aug. 12.

“If you’ve ever had a burning question that you wanted to ask a candidate, whether it’s what they would do with Main Street or what their favorite ice cream is, this is your chance,” she said.

Broughton, who’s a member of the Heber City Planning Commission, said the format of the event is based on her experiences as a candidate for the city and county councils.

“So many citizens would talk about how the forums didn’t feel open to the public,” she said. “And I really want the citizens to be able to ask the questions that are important to them.”

Thursday’s event will only feature the city council candidates, not those running for mayor. Broughton said that’s because the council field is so much larger.

The evening will start with brief candidate introductions. Then, the floor will be open to the audience.

Candidates can also submit a question they’d like to ask others in the race.

Jeremy Ostmann and Jon Bliss, of “The Wasatch Way” podcast, will cohost and stream the forum on Facebook Live. A recording of the town hall will be available afterward.

The eight candidates are vying for two council seats. After the primary, four candidates will be on the ballot Nov. 4.

Previously, there were nine candidates, but Greg Royall withdrew. His name still appears on the ballot, but votes for him won’t be counted.

