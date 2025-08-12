UDOT shares more route details as Heber Valley bypass decision nears

UDOT will provide its latest update on the bypass at the Wasatch County Council meeting Aug. 13 and the Heber City Council meeting Aug. 19.

The new information comes as UDOT prepares to announce its preferred route this fall.

Currently, the agency is deciding between two final design options. One keeps highway traffic on U.S. 40 until about 900 North before diverting to the bypass. The other cuts through the North Fields. Both options include frontage roads for local access to homes in the North Fields.

In this month’s update, UDOT will share details about local connections to the bypass.

County council meeting materials show the bypass will swing west of downtown Heber to connect to U.S. 189 south of the city. Midway drivers will be able to take state Route 113 east to merge onto the bypass near Southfield Road.

Residents who live near Southfield Road will access the bypass via Industrial Parkway, behind Walmart.

Access for residents north of Heber will depend on which route UDOT chooses. If it builds the bypass through the North Fields, the highway will pass over local roads like 1200 North. Drivers won’t be able to get onto the bypass from Potters Lane.

UDOT says it will give residents at least two weeks’ notice before it hosts public hearings this fall. It will announce the meetings on its bypass website and social media pages. UDOT will also mail postcards about the hearings to affected landowners and share notifications with local news outlets.

The meetings later this fall will include details about the preferred route and opportunities to share feedback and ask questions.

In the meantime, residents interested in learning more can attend the upcoming city and county council meetings.

The Wasatch County Council meeting begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the county website.

