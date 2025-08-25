New townhome proposals head to Heber planning commission

Combined, the two projects could add two dozen new homes to small pieces of land in downtown Heber.

The first proposal is for a duplex near 600 South. The owners of the land near Wasatch High School’s football fields want to add two units of housing to the quarter-acre site.

A development agreement was approved by the city council two years ago, and the planning commission will discuss the site plan at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Also on the agenda is a proposal for 22 townhomes on a half-acre parcel along 200 North, just east of Main Street. It’s called “The Edge.”

The development, originally proposed as residential, now includes some commercial space as well.

Both proposed developments come as Heber looks to create pockets of new residential density downtown. City councilmembers are considering what types of density to encourage in the Central Heber Overlay Zone.

Planning commissioners have previously said the changes could provide important tools to help the city create “missing middle” housing for residents who don’t qualify for income-restricted units but who can’t afford a market-rate single-family home.

The planning commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 26. An agenda and a link to attend online are available on the city website.

