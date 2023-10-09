US to host the most World Cups ever on American soil this season

The U.S. World Cup circuit begins in November and runs through early March, spanning coast to coast with four alpine events, one cross country World Cup, three freeski and snowboard events, two freestyle World Cups and one ski jumping World Cup.

The calendar features two new World Cup locations. The first cross country World Cup in the states in more than 20 years will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and an additional moguls World Cup is scheduled for Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.

President and CEO of U.S. Ski and Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt said she’s excited to have such a robust lineup of World Cups in the US this season. “We broke records when we announced nine World Cups last season,” she said, “and having 11 this season shows our commitment to bringing elite skiing and snowboarding competition to the states to inspire audiences from coast to coast.”

The 2023-24 U.S. FIS World Cup circuit will begin on the east coast in Vermont with an alpine event. Women will race giant slalom and slalom at the Stifel Killington Cup over Thanksgiving weekend. 40,000 fans are expected to cheer on the U.S. Alpine Ski Team women, including five-time Killington Cup champion and winningest skier of all time Mikaela Shiffrin.

The week after Killington, the men head to Beaver Creek, Colorado, for the annual Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup for a super-G and two downhills. The team will be highlighted by Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle and local favorite River Radamus.

The men’s World Cup tour returns to the United States at the end of February for the Palisades Tahoe Cup giant slalom and slalom at the famed 1960 Winter Olympics venue.

To conclude the U.S. circuit, the men’s tour will head to Aspen in March for GS and slalom races.

Freeskiers and snowboarders will head to Copper Mountain in December for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix featuring a halfpipe and big air.

The FIS Freestyle World Cup calendar has two stops in the U.S. this season at New Hampshire’s Waterville Valley Resort for their first World Cup moguls and dual moguls World Cup at the end of January.

Competition continues at Deer Valley Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 for aerials, moguls and dual moguls. Here is the entire U.S. 2023-24 schedule:

ALPINE

Nov. 25-26, 2023: Stifel Killington Cup, Killington, Vermont; women’s slalom/giant slalom

Dec. 1-3, 2023: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colorado; men’s super-G/downhill/downhill

Feb. 24-25, 2024: Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, Olympic Valley, California; men’s slalom/giant slalom

March 2-3, 2024: Stifel Aspen Winternational presented by United, Aspen, Colorado; men’s slalom/giant slalom

CROSS COUNTRY

Feb. 17-19, 2024: Loppet Cup presented by Stifel, Minneapolis, Minnesota; sprint/distance

FREESTYLE

Jan. 26-27, 2024: FIS Freestyle World Cup, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire; moguls/dual moguls

Feb. 1-3: Intermountain Health Freestyle International, Deer Valley, Utah; aerials/moguls/dual moguls



FREESKI AND SNOWBOARD

Dec. 13-16, 2023: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain, Colorado; halfpipe

Dec. 13-16, 2023: Visa Big Air presented by Toyota, Copper Mountain, Colorado; big air

Jan. 31- Feb. 3, 2024: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Mammoth Mountain, California; slopestyle/halfpipe

SKI JUMPING

Feb. 9-12: FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, New York; large hill/super team large hill