Miners, Braves Secure First Wins of the Season; Wasatch, South Summit Also Win in Week 4

The Park City Miners and North Summit Braves head into the holiday weekend on a high note as they celebrate their first wins of the season. Wasatch, and South Summit also ended Week 4 victorious.

The Miners returned home Friday night after two weeks on the road to take on the East High Leopards. Park City started off strong on offense in the first half with Carson Tabaracci scoring two rushing touchdowns, including a 50-yard touchdown and Joseph Eldridge scoring a 46-yard passing touchdown. East responded with a touchdown, and a field goal for a score of 21-10 in the Miners favor heading into halftime.



In the second half, the Miners were only able to score a field goal in the third quarter, with the Leopards scoring 2 touchdowns in the fourth. The Miners hold on to win 24-23 thanks to a missed point after by East in the fourth.



Park City gets their first win on the season, and in region play. They improve to 1-3 overall. The Miners are on the road again next week, as they travel to Murray to take on the Spartans. Coverage begins at 7pm on KPCW.



In Heber, the Wasps were at home as they took on the Pleasant Grove Vikings for their final non-region game of the season. Quarterback Tavian Edwards threw for three touchdowns, and Quezon [K-Zon] Villa had two rushing touchdowns as the Wasps rout the Vikings 44-24.



Wasatch starts their region play on the road next week at Salem Hills in Utah County.



Heading to Kamas, the Wildcats were at home with a game that was dominated by offense as they took on the Ben Lomond Scots. Kyler Sudweeks had a huge game, as he threw for five touchdowns, including connecting with Juan Ramirez for a 73-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and two rushing touchdowns. South Summit shuts out Ben Lomond 56-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Wildcats are on the road next week to take on the Ogden Tigers.



The Braves, hit the road this week, to take on the Enterprise Wolves. In a defensive shootout, Crimzon Crittenden connected with Ian Koyle for a touchdown late in the second quarter. It would be the only score of the game. North Summit shuts out Enterprise 7-0 to improve to 1-2 on the year and clinch their first win of the season. The Braves are at home next week against Kanab.



