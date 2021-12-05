Summit County kids enjoy early Christmas morning with local law enforcement

Law enforcement officers teamed up with businesses and individual donors to play Santa for Summit County children early this holiday season.

About 80 kids enjoyed a breakfast, motorcade and shopping trip on Saturday morning, hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police, lodge No. 3. That included 40 officers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Park City Police, Utah Highway Patrol and other state and federal agencies.

After breakfast at the Peaks Hotel, the parade included horses, lights and sirens, as children rode in police vehicles.

Andrew Wright / Summit County Sheriff's Office A boy watches as volunteers wrap gifts at Walmart.

Each child got $200 gift card to spend at Walmart in Kimball Junction. Representatives from Berkshire Hathaway Park City helped to wrap the goods to go under Christmas trees. They also received $50 gift cards meant for Christmas meals.

Park City Police Lieutenant Jay Randall says the agencies “would like to thank all who make our Shop-with-a-Cop event possible, this year and into the future.”

Donors included Berkshire Hathaway and other partners of law enforcement, as well as individual donors, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Wright.

Schools in all three Summit County school districts selected students to participate.

