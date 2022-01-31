Utah Board of Education seeks input on new gender identity document

The Utah State Board of Education already has a draft document called Gender Identity Guidance for Utah Public Education. When complete and approved, it will be available as a guide for Utah schools, which are increasingly navigating questions about policies related to students’ genders.

The draft includes perspectives on using preferred names and pronouns, participation in clubs, overnight trips, athletics, and dress codes.

Mark Peterson, public relations director for the state board, says that to ensure the voices of Utah families are heard, the USBE is seeking feedback in an online survey. The survey is open until Monday, February 7th at 5 p.m. After that, the feedback will be reviewed in a public meeting February 23.

A link to the survey can be found here.