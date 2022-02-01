© 2022 KPCW

Local News

COVID-19 cases in Beijing Olympians rising ahead of opening ceremony

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published February 1, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST
Olympics COVID
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
/
AP
Airport personnel wearing protective gear against COVID-19 wait for passengers' arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Olympic athletes and officials are testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony in Beijing.

Olympic organizers say athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics.

According to Beijing event organizers, there were 11 positive tests on Monday for athletes and officials. Those testing positive are in isolation and could miss their events.

As of Tuesday morning, no local athletes have announced positive tests, but two Team USA bobsledders, Olympic medalist and World Champion Elana Meyers Taylor and Josh Williamson, have both announced positive tests. Neither athlete has pulled out of the Games since bobsled qualifications don’t begin until February 10th. No replacement athletes have been named by Team USA.

The positive test rate for athletes and officials is currently 2.9% compared to a 0.66% positivity rate for workers and media. Organizers say the three-day trend is 40% higher for athletes and officials. Everyone at the Olympics must have daily PCR tests.

The opening ceremony takes place Friday, February 4th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

COVID-19
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
