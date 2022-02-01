COVID-19 cases in Beijing Olympians rising ahead of opening ceremony

Olympic organizers say athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics.

According to Beijing event organizers, there were 11 positive tests on Monday for athletes and officials. Those testing positive are in isolation and could miss their events.

As of Tuesday morning, no local athletes have announced positive tests, but two Team USA bobsledders, Olympic medalist and World Champion Elana Meyers Taylor and Josh Williamson, have both announced positive tests. Neither athlete has pulled out of the Games since bobsled qualifications don’t begin until February 10th. No replacement athletes have been named by Team USA.

The positive test rate for athletes and officials is currently 2.9% compared to a 0.66% positivity rate for workers and media. Organizers say the three-day trend is 40% higher for athletes and officials. Everyone at the Olympics must have daily PCR tests.

The opening ceremony takes place Friday, February 4th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.