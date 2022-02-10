Summit County appoints 3 commissioners, 2 new, to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission

Councilors selected current Commissioner Christopher Conabee to continue in that role and also appointed two newcomers: DJ Hubler and Tyann Mooney.

According to application documents, Hubler lives in Pinebrook and has lived in Summit County for 6 years. He said he’s a licensed professional engineer and has worked in the areas of sustainability and building efficiency for 15 years.

Mooney lives in Glenwild and has lived in Summit County since 2009. She said she has a background in land development as both a developer and lawyer representing developers.

The terms will expire in 2025 for Conabee and Hubler, while Mooney’s term is set to run until 2024.

Hubler was appointed to fill the seat of Commissioner Crystal Simons, who did not apply for another term.

Mooney is serving the remainder of former Commissioner Ryan Dickey’s term. Dickey stepped down in January after being appointed to the Park City Council.

Planning commissions have served as springboards to local elected offices. Conabee, for example, was serving the remainder of Malena Stevens’ term after she was elected to the County Council in 2020.

The Planning Commission is one of two in the county, governing, as its name suggests, the Snyderville Basin planning area. There is also an Eastern Summit County planning area and Planning Commission.

The commission most often acts as a recommending body to the Summit County Council, as it did when it forwarded a negative recommendation for the Tech Center development, for example.

But the commission also acts as the final land-use authority in some cases. It has final say on conditional use permits, which regulate projects including some large-scale structures.

The Planning Commission also helps shape the Basin development code and general plan, legal documents that guide growth in the area and how land can be used.