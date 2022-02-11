Road closed, Deer Valley homes damaged by broken water line

The water main broke just before 11 a.m. near the Lakeside Circle townhomes. Some areas quickly flooded to as deep as three feet.

Isaac Kershner, water distribution manager for Park City Municipal, said crews hadn’t determined what happened to the pipe to cause it to break but that PVC pipe cracking was not uncommon.

The water department quickly found the origin of the break and shut off water to the area. That’s expected to remain off until late Friday night, and residents who need to can go to the MARC at 1200 Little Kate Road and will be allowed use of the showers and facilities there.

Friday afternoon crews were digging down to check whether the pipe had cracked lengthwise and if so, how far the damage extended.

Deer Valley Drive is closed from Royal Street to Deer Valley Drive north. Additionally, Doe Pass is closed – that’s an exit out of the Deer Valley parking lot, but other exit areas are open.