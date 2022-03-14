Park City School Board meeting in regular session Tuesday

The Park City Board of Education will meet Tuesday afternoon for a regular session. The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be held in the district office at 2700 Kearns Boulevard.

It appears that the meeting will not be live streamed, as meetings have been during the pandemic. A district spokesperson did not respond to a request for information about virtual meeting attendance.

The agenda is brief: discussion items include a master facilities update, a preliminary budget discussion, and an update on the Utah Legislature’s work in the 2022 session. The public can weigh in on proposed updated school fees too.

The board will vote on new school fees after any public comment.

