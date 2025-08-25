Beulah Fire crews reduced by half after weekend rain

It has burned more than 5,700 acres since discovered Aug. 7 and fire officials say the blaze is 55% complete.

BUELAH FIRE-CHRISTMAS MEADOWS, UT

Ongoing firefighting efforts throughout the incident focused on monitoring and strengthening firelines which create fuel starved barriers, including the use of natural ones, to contain the fire’s growth.

Crews are measuring the fire as percent “complete” rather than “contained” because the difficult terrain doesn’t allow firefighters to be on the fire’s edge.

This measurement factors in suppression efforts, confinement strategies and structure protection.

The Nevada Team 1 assumed command of the Beulah Fire Sunday, reducing fire personnel from 600 down to 300 Monday.

Firefighters will continue to clear heavy fuels and create backup firelines to the blaze.