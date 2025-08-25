© 2025 KPCW

Beulah Fire crews reduced by half after weekend rain

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:30 PM MDT
The Beulah Fire sparked Aug. 7 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
An aerial shot of the Beulah Fire sparked Aug. 7 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

Recent rain over the high Uintas is helping fire crews in the battle against Summit County’s Beulah Fire.

It has burned more than 5,700 acres since discovered Aug. 7 and fire officials say the blaze is 55% complete.

Crews are measuring the fire as percent “complete” rather than “contained” because the difficult terrain doesn’t allow firefighters to be on the fire’s edge.

This measurement factors in suppression efforts, confinement strategies and structure protection.

The Nevada Team 1 assumed command of the Beulah Fire Sunday, reducing fire personnel from 600 down to 300 Monday.

Firefighters will continue to clear heavy fuels and create backup firelines to the blaze.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
