© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Skiers in mogul freestyle championships enjoy Deer Valley spring conditions

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published March 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT
tess johnson.jpg
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Standing in front of the Champion race course at Deer Valley, Team USA athlete and 2018 Olympian Tess Johnson shows off the first place award she won in women's dual moguls Sunday. Johnson also took first in singles.

Over the weekend, skiers from around the country took on Deer Valley’s Champion run in the freestyle mogul national championships.

Over three days with temperatures reaching the 60s, 100 men and women mogul skiers competed in the 2022 U.S. Freestyle Ski Championships. Athletes said afterward they enjoyed the community presence, soft snow and fun atmosphere.

Slader Rodman, representing Park City Ski and Snowboard, said he always enjoys staying local.

“Everyone comes here,” said Slader Rodman, representing Park City Ski and Snowboard. “It’s just super sick to have your friends and family come up and watch you and hype you up and scream your name at the bottom. It’s super fun.”

The championships were supposed to take place at Lake Tahoe. But the venue was changed to Deer Valley earlier this month when organizers determined there wouldn’t be enough snow. Although his spirits were high, Rodman said he would have also enjoyed a trip to California to compete.

Skiers from Colorado, Park City and Tahoe dominated the podiums.

After earning her second first place award of the weekend, Tess Johnson of Vail paid her respects to the course.

“Duals day is always good vibes - everyone’s having fun and sending it, so it was a great day,” she said. “This Champion course is notorious for being the steepest, most challenging, kind of gnarly course in the world, so to have it be a little bit softer was nice on the body, and it just made for some more fun skiing.”

Rodman also liked the conditions.

“We love our slush bumps,” he said. “It’s, like, so rippin’ - racers like their hard ice, mogul skiers love their slush bumps. It’s so deep, it’s so soft, less impact on the back and knees, and you can just send it down the mountain.”

In the men’s category, Oliver Smith took first in duals, followed by Ryan Tam and Charlie Mickel. In men’s singles, Mickel took first, Tristan Cayolle second, and Tyler Damore came in third.

Behind Johnson, two Park City Ski & Snowboard athletes, Lulu Shaffer and Sami Worthington, took second and third, respectively, in duals.

Another Park City athlete, August Davis, took second in singles, followed by Worthington, who also took third in singles.

The race was the final International Ski Federation freestyle mogul competition of the season.

For full results, visit fis-ski.com.

Local News
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
Related Content