Canice Harte wins nomination to be Democratic candidate for Summit County Council

Canice Harte received over 60% of delegates’ votes to earn the Democratic nomination for seat E on the Summit County Council. His opponent was longtime Deer Valley executive Coleen Reardon.

Harte, a former Snyderville Basin planning commissioner and a Pinebrook resident, said he’s humbled and paid respects to Reardon and the Summit County Democratic Party.

“Coleen, who I ran against in this caucus, is incredible, and I’m looking forward to working with her in the future,” he said. “I just really thank all the delegates for their votes and their support.”

He was chosen as the nominee at the caucus because his majority eclipsed 60%. If he had won with less than 60% of votes at the county convention, the contest for the Democratic nomination would have gone to a primary election.

In the fall, Harte will face Libertarian candidate Michael Franchek, as well as a Republican nominee in the election. Delegates will choose between Byron Ames and John “Jack” Murphy on April 19, according to the Summit County Republicans website.

“As far as candidates, having three different parties represented, I’m looking forward to some incredible conversations and getting out and speaking with everybody in the county,” Harte said. “I will do my best to represent the Democratic party as we move forward in the election process, and I’m looking forward to seeing who we’re going to be running against.”

He says during this campaign, he hopes to improve the dialog between the party and the public.

In another contested Democratic nomination for county auditor, delegates selected Cindy Keyes to move forward as the nominee over the current auditor, Michael Howard.

One Democrat, incumbent Chris Robinson, and one Republican, Holly McClure, are also running for Summit County Council seat D.