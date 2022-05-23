Historic Park City Association members divided on renewing Silly Sunday Market for 2023

The Historic Park City Alliance surveyed business owners’ opinions on the Silly Sunday Market on lower Main Street in Park City. HPCA Executive Director Ginger Wicks said the survey garnered a 90% response rate.

She said many Main Street businesses south of the Post Office do not want the Silly Sunday Market to return. The contract ends after this summer season, and Park City is considering whether to renew.

“This survey was specifically trying to get some feedback on what the merchants thought about 2023 and beyond, and the survey was split right down the middle. We provided that information to the city. And I know that council has asked staff to do some further outreach to merchants as well as residents as they enter the negotiation of the future of the Silly Market. A lot of the galleries are not very supportive if you're talking about the market or car-free.”

One event that seems to have more support, at least based on ticket sales, is Savor the Summit.

COVID-19 caused a two-year hiatus from the annual Savor the Summit event on Main Street. It’s a long-table outdoor dining experience held in mid-June. It’s back this year on June 25, and Wicks said people are booking, and tickets have been snapped up.

“We have a lot of restaurants that are selling out fast. Some of them had waitlists from when the event was canceled back in 2020. If you are wanting to participate in this year’s Savior the Summit, I definitely encourage you to reach out to a participating restaurant and get your reservation secured because I would anticipate here in the next few weeks, it will be entirely sold out.”

High West will host an open dance party with a live band. They’ll offer cocktails and food options at the bottom of Main Street on Heber Ave. Latinx art will be displayed along Main Street to celebrate the Latino Arts Festival programmed for the same week.