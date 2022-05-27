The South Summit School District graduated more 100 seniors Thursday evening in Kamas

Sunshine and warm temperatures welcomed the family and friends of South Summit’s graduating class. The traditional Pomp and Circumstance accompanied the students onto the field. The senior members of the Tapestry a capella choir performed the Star-Spangled Banner and a rendition of “Homeward Bound.”

Principal Chris Jensen opened ceremonies with a special tribute to the sacrifices of veterans and active military, asking the audience to remember the contributions made to a free society.

Graduating senior Lex Barcus told classmates that people could lead fulfilling lives regardless of attending college or never leaving their hometowns. The speech honored all those students, faculty, family, and friends who provided support and encouragement throughout the graduates’ lives. For Lex, it was made personal thanking those who supported their journey of uncertainty.

“My name is Lex. Some of you have known me since before I went by this name, and I appreciate you all for coming along the journey with me. I believe it takes guts of a different type to be genuinely who you are, even if you're not entirely sure of the who. And as such, I stand before you uncertain of my future, uncertain of who I am meant to be. And that's okay. Nobody said it would be easy to discover who you are.”

Senior Class President Brynn Harwood recounted memories she shares with classmates, highlighting elementary school games, middle school holiday parties, and the final four years in high school. She noted that her classmates rallied around the loss of two people, senior Taycen Birch and bus driver Julie Anderson, from the school community this past year.

“If you ever needed Taycen, he was always there for you. Taycen, you will be greatly missed. We also lost one of our beloved bus drivers, Julie Anderson, she was the most caring and kind person, and she had the most contagious laugh. These two people will always hold a special place in my heart. I invite you all to be like Birch; try to spread his light and kindness in memory of him. I also invite you to be like Julie and try to be a friend to everyone.”

Taycen Birch was posthumously granted his diploma at the ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. Small, both South Summit School District teachers, introduced the graduating class of 2022, commenting that between them, they’ve taught just about every student in the class.

Music, celebration, and a cap toss ended the ceremony.