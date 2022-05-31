After damage, Snowbird says new tram cabin will be replaced for 2022-23 winter

Construction crews were working on installing Snowbird’s new tram cabins over Memorial Day weekend when what the resort is calling an “equipment malfunction” occurred. One of the two new cabins dropped to the ground and was damaged on Saturday; it must now be replaced.

Snowbird Marketing Manager Kelsey Johnson told KPCW the incident occurred in a closed area at the base of the tram and there were no injuries.

The resort is in the process of replacing its iconic blue and red tram cars with new, state-of-the-art cabins with floor-to-ceiling windows, glass floor panels, and a rooftop balcony for summer users.

Johnson said the cars are being built and installed by Europe-based chairlift manufacturer Doppelmayr. Doppelmayr USA is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Doppelmayr USA Director of Operations Toni Huber told KPCW the company did not have any additional information on the incident, but added that construction is moving forward. Huber said there are no estimates on the cost of damages or replacing the tram car at this time.

According to Johnson, an investigation into the malfunction is currently underway and Doppelmayr has indicated the tram will be replaced in time for the 2022-23 winter season. According to Snowbird, the original cabins were built in Switzerland and shipped to Utah.

Snowbird is also working with Doppelmayr with the hope of offering partial tram service this summer. The resort had planned to have both cabins operational by the start of summer operations in June.

Johnson said more information on the tram construction timeline will be released when it becomes available.