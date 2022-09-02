Park City Miners' Day used book sale - cut to 2 days - starts Sunday morning

Given the very successful used book sale over the 4th of July holiday, the Friends of the Park City Library is shortening the traditional Miners’ Day sale from three days to two. One member of the Friends Board of Directors Jean Daly says they’re going to see how three sales a year works starting in 2023.

“So, we decided we were going to try a new format. And that we were going to have three sales a year -- smaller, two-day, and see how that works for us. We thought you know, one of the things is going to give the community an opportunity to come to the library and buy books three times a year. So, this one, of course is this Sunday and Monday, but then we're going to have one in winter. So, it'll be a whole new audience in winter. And so, we're real excited about it. Well hope it's gonna work.”

The friends don’t have a date set for the winter sale yet.

Friends board member Marlene Peacock says the Miners’ Day sale will start Sunday morning at 10.

“Sunday from 10 am to noon, that is our members preview,” Peacock said. “It's members only. But you can certainly come become a member ahead of time. And what that does for you is it gets you first pick first view of the books before the public comes in. Then from noon to four, the general public is welcome to come in. Then on Monday 10 to two general public is welcome. Then two to four is our bookbag Happy Hour, which means the general public is welcome to fill one of our book bags for $15 and stuff it as high as you can in that bag.”

Tickets to this year’s author luncheon will also be available at the book sale. This year’s event will be held October 19 at Deer Valley’s Silver Lake Lodge.

And we're really excited about that this year. We have quite a coup for a very small town, small Friends of the Library. We're having John Branch. He is a national bestseller. He works for the New York Times. He's a Pulitzer Prize winner. So, we're just thrilled that he's coming because you know, this is just great for us.”

The used book sales raise between $4,000 and $8,000 each. The funds are used to pay for unbudgeted items at the library, including staff professional development, equipment for the sled hill and library fields, as well as financially supporting the teen center.

You can find the link to purchase a membership or an author luncheon ticket in the web version of this story at kpcw.org.