Wasatch and South Summit claim victories while Park City and North Summit end their season.

This week was the second week of high school football playoffs. Teams in Summit and Wasatch Counties were getting either their first or second dose of playoff action.

The Park City Miners were on the road playing the #1 team in 5A the Lehi Pioneers. They are also the reigning state champions.

The Miners got a sack on Lehi’s first possession but after that, they couldn’t get anything going. Lehi got 3 first-half touchdowns and the Miners were down 24-0 at halftime.

In the second half, it got worse as Lehi got two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Miners did get points on the board as they were able to find the endzone once late in the game. They got a touchdown as the clock expired.

The Miners fell to Lehi 40-6. The Miners finish the season with an 8-3 record.

The Wasatch Wasps were in Spanish Fork to play the Spanish Fork Dons.

The game included a total of six lead changes and quarterback Mack Kelson threw four touchdowns. The Wasps picked up another upset. 49-42.

They will be moving on to the quarterfinals where they will head to Provo to play the #2 seed Timpview Thunderbirds next Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

The undefeated South Summit Wildcats were at home taking on the Delta Rabbits. South Summit has a strong lead 21-7 at halftime. They even had a 30-12 lead with about 2 minutes to go in the game. However, Delta made it exciting by scoring twice, but that was not enough.

The Wildcats keep their unbeaten season alive with a 30-26 win. They will be back in action next Friday in a rematch against the Beaver Beavers in the Semifinals down at Southern Utah University in Cedar City. The game is at 4:00 p.m.

The North Summit Braves were on the road playing the undefeated Enterprise Wolves. Enterprise jumped out first and never looked back. The Braves lost 35-7. They finished the season with a 3-7 record.