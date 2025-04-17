Gunman kills 2, wounds 6 others during a shooting at Florida State University

Updated April 17, 2025 at 17:04 PM ET

At least two people were killed and six others hospitalized after a shooting by a student at Florida State University in Tallahassee, according to law enforcement.

In an alert issued around noon to those on campus, FSU warned people to "shelter in place" and stated that police had responded to "an active shooter call at the Student Union."

Shortly after 3 p.m., the university said, "Law enforcement has neutralized the threat." Authorities also lifted the lockdown for most of the campus, except for nine buildings that are still an "active crime scene."

Authorities identified the alleged gunman as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a current and longtime Leon County deputy. Sheriff Walter McNeil says the 20-year-old suspect had access to one of the deputy's personal handguns, and it was found at the scene along with a shotgun. The sheriff says the suspect, an FSU student who is in custody, was well-known to the department and had participated in several training programs, including as a member of the department's 'youth advisory council'.

"This incident is tragic… from a law enforcement perspective," Sheriff McNeill said during a news conference. "But I will tell you this: We will make sure we do everything we can to prosecute."

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in an email to NPR that it received six patients. "[O]ne in critical condition and the rest in serious condition."

In a post on X, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding." The F.B.I. says it is on scene and assisting local authorities in the investigation.

Alicia Devine / Tallahassee Democrat/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters / Tallahassee Democrat/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Students, staff and others are escorted out of buildings after shots were fired on the campus of Florida State University on Thursday. Two people died and six others were hospitalized. The alleged gunman, the son of a local sheriff's deputy, was wounded.

Speaking at the White House, President Trump said he'd been fully briefed. "It's a horrible thing. It's horrible that things like this take place."

Reid Seybold, a political science senior at Florida State, told WFSU that he was in class when the shooting happened. He said somebody barricaded the door until police came to escort everyone out. "I'm honestly terrified. I'm generally pretty good in crazy situations. I feel so like … I don't have any agency, which is the scariest thing for me." Seybold said he was worried about his friends in other parts of campus but has been hearing from them and they're all safe.

FSU told students to avoid its Tallahassee campus, and it has canceled all "classes and business operations" through Friday. The university said later it's canceling all athletic "home events" through Sunday.

"This is a deeply emotional time. But we're all here to support each other," said FSU President Richard McCullough. "We're going to do everything we can to support our community. We're a strong and united community. We're a family and so we'll take care of all of you. And we'll get through this together."

In a statement after the shootings, the FSU College Democrats called it a preventable act of senseless violence. "We firmly resolve that no student should ever have to experience fear like this on their campus. This is not normal; this is not acceptable."

In 2014, a gunman fired into a crowded library on campus, wounding three people before he was killed by police.

Founded in 1851, Florida State University is one of the oldest universities in the state. It has an enrollment of more than 44,000 students, and about 16,000 faculty members, staff members and employees work at FSU.

NPR's Greg Allen in Miami and WFSU's Regan McCarthy in Tallahassee contributed reporting.

