Park City Board of Education to get construction update Tuesday

Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner will have the latest on construction projects throughout the district. He’ll be joined by a representative from MOCA, which is the Salt Lake City-based firm overseeing the construction projects.

The construction is part of the district’s long-term master plan, which voters supported with the passage of last year’s $80 million bond. The plan includes expanding services at two elementary schools and building out the middle and high school campuses to absorb 8th and 9th grades, which are currently at the junior high.

Construction at the four sites began this year, but stalled over the summer while the district prepared required paperwork for the city and state and sought a required permit from the county.

After that the board will hear about current student enrollment. Enrollment in recent years has remained relatively flat, with about 5,000 students total in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Enrollment numbers underpin district planning and operations, and related to that is an action item Tuesday – a vote on which campuses, if any, should be closed to open enrollment.

According to the district website, the school board voted in 2021 to close all schools to open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year, to maintain program offerings while holding class sizes to manageable levels. That meant prospective students who live outside the district couldn’t attend. Out-of-district students already in Park City schools could stay where they were but would need to reapply if they were due to move from one campus to another.

At the time, the district said employees who work at least three-quarters of a full time schedule could also apply for their children to attend school in the district, and requests would be granted based on availability.

Tuesday the board will hear from new business administrator Randy Upton, who will recommend which campuses should remain closed to students outside the district.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the district office at 2700 Kearns Blvd. Click here to attend virtually.

A public comment session is set for the end of the meeting on any subject, with comment time limited to three minutes per speaker or five minutes for speakers representing a group.