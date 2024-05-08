Third candidate in a week drops out of Park City School Board race

McFawn is a former Park City Historic Preservation board member and Trailside resident.

Summit County Clerk’s Office records show he withdrew Wednesday, May 8.

It comes on the heels of both the board president and vice president dropping out this week.

With McFawn and Board President Andrew Caplan no longer running for the second district seat, pediatrician Eileen Gallagher runs unopposed. District 2 covers parts of Silver Springs, upper Park Meadows and Trailside.

Board Vice President Wendy Crossland dropped out of the race for District 3 earlier Wednesday, May 8.

That leaves former National Ability Center CEO Danny Glasser to face off against child nutritionist Kathleen Britton for the district covering Canyons Village, western Kimball Junction and the rest of Silver Springs.

In District 1, covering Old Town, Prospector and Park City Heights, retired nurse Susan Goldberg faces Anne Peters, the final incumbent in the running.

Utah school board races are nonpartisan, and the general election is Nov. 5.

McFawn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. This is a developing story.