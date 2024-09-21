Colorado Early Colleges offers CEO position to former Park City School District superintendent

Gildea announced her retirement in a letter to district employees Sept. 16. Then Sept. 20, she was offered a new position at Colorado Early Colleges.

Details of the offer have not yet been disclosed.

Every CEC governing board member said they had mixed feelings after the organization announced Gildea was selected as the sole finalist for the CEO position in August . However, after a thorough interview process, they unanimously agreed she was the right person for the job.

For example, board member Arthur Cyphers said he had reservations at first.

“I became slowly satisfied. And it was one of those things that I had to spend time in personal contemplation and thought,” he said. “But I am now fully convinced that Dr. Gildea is the person that we should make the offer to.”

Board Vice President Terry McDonald said the board reviewed feedback from its staff and parents as well as feedback from Park City locals. He clarified not all feedback was positive but said Gildea still rose above other candidates. In fact, CEC Board President Laura Calhoun said the original plan was to bring forward two to three final candidates.

“Once we did all of the rubric scoring and put it all together, the difference between Dr. Gildea and the next candidate was so big that we were advised that it was OK just to bring one,” she said.

Calhoun also highlighted that the board received positive and negative feedback.

“One of the executive team members said, as an ex superintendent, that that was to be expected, and matter of fact, if she didn't get that negativity there, then there was something wrong,” she said. “So again, this was not an overnight decision.”

Board member Fesehaye “Fish” Abrhaley said he was the last to be convinced Gildea was the right fit for the position. He said he liked her style of leadership.

“Her vision and mission aligns with the vision and mission of CEC. It is for generations to come, and it means a lot,” he said. “The leadership style that she followed before, and what she's going to follow is a servanthood leadership, you know, style that she mentioned and that I have seen and conflict resolution, decision making.”

In a June cover letter, Gildea expressed “enthusiastic interest” in the role and a willingness to relocate to Colorado. She will now decide whether to accept the CEO position in Colorado.

The Park City School District Board named Treasure Mountain Junior High Principal Caleb Fine as the interim superintendent Tuesday.