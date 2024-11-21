Park City schools won't accept out-of-boundary students next year

The Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to keep enrollment in the district closed during the 2025-2026 school year.

Business Administrator Randy Upton said enrollment status is typically driven by a school’s capacity, which is determined by the number of teaching stations times the district's average class size.

According to that formula, only McPolin and Jeremy Ranch elementary schools and Park City High School would have open enrollment.

However, Upton said the board can vote to close enrollment in schools if there is active construction in the district.

“The district can close schools to make sure they wait till that construction is done to make sure there's plenty of room for the kids that we have,” he said.

Upton said the closure of Treasure Mountain Junior High is also a factor. Treasure Mountain will be decommissioned at the end of this school year and Ecker Hill and Park City High School are expanding to accommodate Treasure Mountain’s students. Ninth graders from Treasure Mountain will move to the high school and eighth graders will attend Ecker Hill.

During KPCW’s Local News Hour Thursday, board member Meredith Reed said the board wants to see how the changes go before potentially opening enrollment. She said development in the area could also impact enrollment numbers.

“If we have, you know, continued development and building in our community and more families move here, then we'll still be filling our classrooms,” Reed said. “It's more of a wait and see than make a change and then, oh, that wasn't the right change.”

Out-of-district students may continue attending Park City schools if they were previously accepted. However, students moving from one school to another next year must submit an open enrollment application during the early enrollment period.

Some district employees may also be allowed to complete open enrollment applications.

Early enrollment ends Feb. 7.