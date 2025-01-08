Park City School District swears in three board members, elects new leadership

After a unanimous vote, Meredith Reed is the new board president and Nick Hill is the new vice president.

Reed and Hill both joined the board in 2023.

Eileen Gallagher, Susan Goldberg and Kathleen Britton are the district’s three new board members. Elected in November of last year, they replace former board President Andrew Caplan, Vice President Wendy Crossland and member Anne Peters. Board terms are four years.

All three incumbents dropped out of the race for reelection last year. Gallagher and Goldberg ran unopposed while Britton ran against former National Ability Center CEO Danny Glasser.

In the last year of the previous board’s tenure, members faced parent frustrations claiming a lack of transparency. The district signed a resolution to resolve a federal investigation that found over 180 incidents of harassment in the district and hundreds of parents signed a petition urging the board not to renew Superintendent Jill Gildea’s contract. Gildea announced her retirement in September, taking a new position in Colorado .

Gallagher said she’s looking forward to working on the new board.

“We've all been elected on a platform of transparency, communication with not only school administration but more importantly, the community as well,” Gallagher said. “So we look forward to figuring out how to do that and do it well.”

Goldberg said she is excited for the opportunity to join the board and is hoping to make a difference in the district. Britton shared similar sentiments.

“After living in this community for so long. I'm excited to give back and work with some wonderful people to make this move forward,” she said.

Reed said the board’s first item of business will be to find a new superintendent. Treasure Mountain Junior High Principal Caleb Fine has been the interim superintendent since September.

“Obviously, we need to figure out a permanent superintendent, so that's sort of the first big agenda item for us,” she said. “We've all got some different ideas and different priorities. And next week, we'll be meeting for a board retreat. So I'm looking forward to having the time with our new board members to work together and hear about what's important to them, and plot our way forward together.”

Hill also said he looks forward to discussing each board member’s priorities at the retreat.

The new board’s first meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21.

