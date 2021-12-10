PCSD will see school expansion plans during Monday's work meeting

The architectural firms managing the buildout and expansions of Park City High School, Ecker Hill Middle School, and the four elementary schools will present building plans during Monday’s meeting. They’ll spend 45 minutes on the high school plans and 45 minutes sharing the expansion plans for the district’s elementary schools.

Hogan and MHTN are the architects for PCHS and EHMS. They’re designing new buildings to accommodate ninth grade at the high school. Eighth grade will move to Ecker Hill Middle School. The school district hasn’t said what will become of the Treasure Mountain Junior High campus when those grades move out.

Huges and VCBO are the architects for the elementary schools. Those expansions will add universal Pre-K to the four campuses. The McPolin Elementary and Jeremy Ranch expansions will also include space for before- and after-school programs.

The $79.2 million bond passed in November will fund a portion of the work. The district plans other funding mechanisms to cover the balance.

According to the district spokesperson, all members of the board and the architects will be online, and the architects may be presenting information and sharing their screens.

The remote work session starts at 9 AM on Monday, December 13. You can find a link to join the meeting on the district’s webpage, pcschools.us, or here on KPCW.

