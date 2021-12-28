Park City crews work long days and nights on snow removal

Park City Public Works employees have clocked in during the wee morning hours the past couple of days to take snow out of Old Town neighborhoods where streets are too narrow and lots too small to do otherwise. Public Works Director Troy Daley said his team starts shifts at 2 am to beat the morning drive time.

"So, the storm really pushed on through the night, so we had four staff working the storm throughout the night. At about 2 am this morning, we brought in additional staff to start hauling snow off Main Street and Park Avenue, which that entails eight dump trucks, three or four loaders, two sidewalk plows and we’re pushing the snow from the sidewalks and up against the buildings into the middle of the road. And then once we get that all bermed up and we walk down the road with a large blower and blow that all into dump trucks. We did that up and down Main Street and then Park Ave down to about Ninth Street."

Daley said things went smoothly the first couple of hours, but then a few mechanical problems set in. He said they'll resume widening and hauling on Park Ave on Wednesday. Daley said it's important not to get the trucks caught in the morning traffic.

The continue widening and blowing snow is continuing Tuesday in the Evergreen neighborhood in upper Deer Valley. Overall, Daley’s goal is to maintain roads well enough to allow emergency services access to all areas of town.

"I'll try to get these guys out at four o'clock tonight, and that same crew will come back in at 2 am or be on site at 2 am, and we're going to do Swede Alley and we're going to try to finish what we started on lower Park Avenue , and we’ll clean that up and then work ourselves into some of the old town streets."

Residents on Park City's Daly Avenue south of historic Main Street have been notified that crews will start trucking snow out of the neighborhood on Wednesday. Car owners are asked not to park on the street in any areas during winter storms.



"We will let people in and out, so they have the ability to get in and out of their house or access the trails. It will come at a slight inconvenience where they may have to wait for a little bit but what we're asking is to move parked cars off the road, put them down, potentially in a brewpub lot or somewhere else if they haven't put them in their driveways and garages, so that we can get as much snow as we can. If we have to work around a car that we don't get all the snow we'd like to get."

If more accumulation occurs, as it’s predicted to this week, they'll return to pushing snow off the roadways and delay hauling it away.

Daley uses historical data to determine staffing schedules and large snow-moving equipment allocation.