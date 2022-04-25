Park City Planning Department approves chairlift upgrades at PCMR

The Park City Planning Department, after a marathon 4 hour meeting this afternoon, decided to approve Park City Mountain Resort’s plans to upgrade the Eagle and Silver Mountain chairlifts.

About 30 community members attended the planning department meeting. Of those, about 20 spoke. A few of the comments expressed support for the proposal and all speakers were generally in favor of upgrading lifts.

But many who spoke brought up concerns that new parking fees and systems planned for next season, along with the resort’s overall capacity, would overwhelm already crowded conditions on the mountain.

People who live or own property at the Snowflower condos at the base area said they were extremely concerned about noise, privacy, infrastructure and other impacts.

In the meeting, the planning department negotiated with the resort over amendments to the parking plans. They also adjusted some of what are called offsets – those are agreements for providing things like landscaping and proximity of the new lift to the condos.

The project does not require a vote by the planning commission or council. With the approval, residents can expect groundbreaking this summer. There will likely be some detours for mountain users as things get underway.