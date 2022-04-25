© 2022 KPCW

Park City School Board chooses Mandy Pomeroy to serve out open seat

By Michelle Deininger
Published April 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM MDT
Mandy Pomeroy will serve as an appointed member of the Park City School District Board of Education through the end of the year.

Meeting Monday evening, the Park City School Board voted unanimously to appoint Mandy Pomeroy to fill the seat vacated by Kara Hendrickson, who died April after an illness.

Pomeroy will serve the remaining eight months of the District 4 seat, which covers Jeremy Ranch, on an interim basis. Pomeroy is also one of three candidates running for that seat in the November election.

Immediately after her appointment, Pomeroy was sworn in and joined the board.

Before announcing their decision, board members thanked the two other candidates who had applied to fill the vacancy - E.J. Elliot and Carlos Villar. They called the decision a difficult one but said Pomeroy's involvement with and commitment to schools helped her prevail.

Pomeroy, a longtime volunteer who has served as president of the Jeremy Ranch parent teacher organization and chair of the annual Red Apple Gala fundraiser, faces Josh Mann and Meredith Reed in the November election. Mann and Reed both declined to apply for the interim role, citing concern over an appointment influencing the election.

But current board members said Monday that Pomeroy joining the board as an appointee could provide training that would help her ramp up if she wins the November election.

Michelle Deininger
