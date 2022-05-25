Old Town water line project finishes a week early

Construction to replace the aging water line under Marsac Ave. started in mid-April. The project is now in its final stages with crews tying into the water lines this week. Paving operations will begin Thursday morning and conclude Friday evening.

According to Park City Utilities Engineer Griffin Lloyd, Marsac Avenue will remain one-way overnight (southbound/uphill from the roundabout to Hillside Avenue) on Thursday, May 26 through Friday, May 27 at 5:00 p.m. due to paving preparation and operations. Two-way traffic will resume Friday evening, but crews he says will remain on site next week.

We'll have a small crew finishing up on the side shoulders to the road, but there will not be any more one way traffic.

The project was estimated to take two months to complete at a cost of about $800,000. Griffin says they are within the budget and finished a week ahead of schedule.

About 1,000 feet of water line dating back to the 1970s was replaced between the Deer Valley Drive roundabout and up Marsac, just past the entrance to the China Bridge parking garage. According to city officials, there have been several water line breaks in the area creating a lot of traffic disruptions over the last few years.

Up next, he says, is a 3,000-foot water line replacement on American Saddler in Park Meadows. But it’s still up in the air whether that project gets done this summer.

“We are still reviewing bids on that one,” Lloyd said. “And haven't decided if we're awarding it because the bids came in a little higher than we anticipated. So, we're reviewing if we can do that one or not.”

When the American Saddler project is done, he says, they’ll be able to keep both lanes of traffic open because it’s wider than Marsac Ave.