PCHS boys lacrosse team wins state championship - PCHS girls take 2nd

Congratulations to Park City High School’s varsity boys lacrosse team. They won the state 5A championship game on Friday night. They defeated Olympus High School by a score of 10 to 9.

And after a perfect season, the Park City varsity girls lacrosse team lost their ONLY game of the season on Thursday night, also against Olympus High School – and coincidentally with the same score of 10-9. Unfortunately, in this case, the girls lost by a single goal.