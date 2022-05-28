© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

PCHS boys lacrosse team wins state championship - PCHS girls take 2nd

KPCW
Published May 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT
PC Boys lacrosse -.jpg

In an uncanny end to the lacrosse season, the Park City High School varsity lacrosse teams take on the same high school and end up with same scores.

Congratulations to Park City High School’s varsity boys lacrosse team. They won the state 5A championship game on Friday night. They defeated Olympus High School by a score of 10 to 9.

And after a perfect season, the Park City varsity girls lacrosse team lost their ONLY game of the season on Thursday night, also against Olympus High School – and coincidentally with the same score of 10-9. Unfortunately, in this case, the girls lost by a single goal.

Tags

Park City Park City High SchoolPCHS boys' lacrossePCHS Girls LacrossePark City School District