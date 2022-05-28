PCHS boys lacrosse team wins state championship - PCHS girls take 2nd
In an uncanny end to the lacrosse season, the Park City High School varsity lacrosse teams take on the same high school and end up with same scores.
Congratulations to Park City High School’s varsity boys lacrosse team. They won the state 5A championship game on Friday night. They defeated Olympus High School by a score of 10 to 9.
And after a perfect season, the Park City varsity girls lacrosse team lost their ONLY game of the season on Thursday night, also against Olympus High School – and coincidentally with the same score of 10-9. Unfortunately, in this case, the girls lost by a single goal.