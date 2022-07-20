New principals heading to elementary schools

Trailside and McPolin elementary schools will begin the school year with some new faces in the hallways.

Tracy Fike will transition from assistant principal at Park City High School to become principal of Trailside. She replaces James Martin, whose contract was not renewed. She’s been with the district for over a decade.

Angie Dufner is the new principal of McPolin. She replaces Bob Edmiston, who is moving to Park City High School to become an associate principal. Dufner is a former PCSD employee who worked most recently at an elementary school in the Salt Lake City School District.

On Wednesday morning, the school district sent an email with the staffing changes to families of students.

The 2022-2023 school year begins August 17th.

