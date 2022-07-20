© 2022 KPCW

New principals heading to elementary schools

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published July 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM MDT
park_city_school_district.jpg
Park City School District
/
Park City School District is bringing new principals to Trailside and McPolin elementary schools.

The upcoming school year will see two new principals at Park City elementary schools.

Trailside and McPolin elementary schools will begin the school year with some new faces in the hallways.

Tracy Fike will transition from assistant principal at Park City High School to become principal of Trailside. She replaces James Martin, whose contract was not renewed. She’s been with the district for over a decade.

Angie Dufner is the new principal of McPolin. She replaces Bob Edmiston, who is moving to Park City High School to become an associate principal. Dufner is a former PCSD employee who worked most recently at an elementary school in the Salt Lake City School District.

On Wednesday morning, the school district sent an email with the staffing changes to families of students.

The 2022-2023 school year begins August 17th.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
