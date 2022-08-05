World's best high divers compete in Park City this weekend

This weekend, the U.S. High Diving Challenge has the best high divers in the world competing in Park City. Eight U.S. athletes will challenge international high-divers competing from a 20-meter platform. Judges will rate the best diver, and the best scores will win the U.S. High Dive Challenge Champion title.

The diving platform's heights are two to three times higher than the 10-meter Olympic diving platforms. With high diving, also called cliff diving, women dive from a 20-meter and men from a 27-meter platform.

High diving is not an Olympic event, but the High Diving Institute's Director Owen Weymouth hopes it becomes one for the 2028 games.

Besides platform height, high diving differs from Olympic diving in that high divers must complete an extra flip and enter the water feet first, while Olympic divers enter the water headfirst.

The UOP event costs $20.00 per ticket or $70.00 for a four-ticket package. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the Olympic Park gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. The U.S. High Dive Challenge starts Sunday at 5:30 p.m. with warm-ups. The competition is from 6 to 7 p.m. Awards, and an athlete meet-and-greet will follow the event.