Sundance Institute announces ticket sale plans for 2023 festival

Festival organizers say it’s never been easier to attend the Sundance Film Festival. An announcement released Tuesday morning says ticket package sales will start Monday, October 17 with a rollout of other sales happening after that.

Special pre-sale access for passes and packages for those who are members of the Institute at the Storyteller and Supporter levels will open October 13.

Online ticketing packages will go on sale starting December 13. Individual tickets for the public go on sale beginning January 11, 2023.

2023 will be the first year the festival is back in Park City after hosting two virtual festivals in 2021 and 2022.

Brand new for the upcoming festival is the World Cinema Package, available both in-person and online for $200. These ticket packages provide ten tickets to international documentary and fiction feature films in the program.

Sundance is also introducing the SLC Youth Pass, which will provide attendees ages 18 to 25 a discounted rate of $200 to experience the Festival around Salt Lake City.

Back by popular demand is the Locals Package available to all Utah residents for $650. This package, which was discontinued for 2022, includes ten tickets to in-person screenings for the entire festival with early access to ticket selection before single-film ticket sales go public.

Single tickets will remain at the same price of $25.

The festival kicks off in person in Utah beginning on January 19 through January 29. On January 24, the festival expands to online audiences, who will have access to an on-demand, curated selection of all competition titles.

Here’s how to find out more about the various packages available.